Creative Planning Sells 1,282 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.29% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $58,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $1,883,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $506,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY stock opened at $509.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.69. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.73 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.