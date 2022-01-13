Creative Planning Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,494,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,544 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 2.22% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $334,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 43,426 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 22,295 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ opened at $73.10 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.02.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

