Creative Planning Has $1.78 Billion Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,520,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,677 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Creative Planning owned about 1.97% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,782,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $305,625,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after buying an additional 1,985,085 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,500,000 after buying an additional 1,667,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after buying an additional 1,610,968 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG opened at $112.60 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.02.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.