Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931,688 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Creative Planning owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $624,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 366,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 77,749 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 82,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 13,921 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 206,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $43.02 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.