Creative Planning Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $104,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,845.65, for a total transaction of $39,523,232.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,585 shares of company stock valued at $397,211,370 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,210.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,843.38 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,721.55 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,911.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,816.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

