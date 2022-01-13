Creative Planning Buys 90,376 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,376 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $181,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 3,132,592 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $479,619,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,014,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,136,000 after purchasing an additional 727,710 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock opened at $433.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.70. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $338.57 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.