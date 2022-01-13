Cranswick (LON:CWK) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,000 ($54.30) to GBX 4,400 ($59.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cranswick presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,100 ($55.65).

Shares of LON CWK opened at GBX 3,799.21 ($51.57) on Wednesday. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,330 ($45.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,200 ($57.01). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,654.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,779.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The stock has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

In related news, insider Adam Couch acquired 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,548 ($48.16) per share, for a total transaction of £49,742.96 ($67,521.32).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

