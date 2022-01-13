Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Cut to $136.00 by Analysts at Truist

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target trimmed by Truist from $148.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CBRL. TheStreet lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Truist Securities cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.20.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $128.74 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $117.10 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.10 and a 200-day moving average of $136.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,217 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,293,000 after buying an additional 55,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,730,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 818.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,521,000 after buying an additional 506,721 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,524,000 after buying an additional 42,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

