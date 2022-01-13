CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $91.00. CRA International shares last traded at $88.97, with a volume of 35,801 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $646.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.02.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

In other CRA International news, Director Robert W. Holthausen sold 7,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $761,581.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 439.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the third quarter worth about $790,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the third quarter worth about $3,069,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

