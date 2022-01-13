CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) Announces GBX 1.26 Dividend

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON CYN traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 170.50 ($2.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,179. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a 12-month low of GBX 116 ($1.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 180.50 ($2.45). The stock has a market cap of £114.05 million and a P/E ratio of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 157.19.

Get CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income alerts:

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.