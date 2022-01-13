CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) Announces GBX 1.26 Dividend

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON CYN traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 170.50 ($2.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,179. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a 12-month low of GBX 116 ($1.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 180.50 ($2.45). The stock has a market cap of £114.05 million and a P/E ratio of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 157.19.
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile
