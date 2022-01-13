Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,007 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.6% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.73. The stock had a trading volume of 39,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,431. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.48. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $137.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

