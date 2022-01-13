Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.83 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,137 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,126 shares of company stock valued at $26,623,747 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.45.

NIKE stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.17. 107,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,713,526. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.49. The company has a market cap of $239.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

