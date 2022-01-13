Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,748 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.44. The stock had a trading volume of 54,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,860. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.62. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $115.30.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.