Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CJR.B. TD Securities upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cormark boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.40 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$8.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

TSE:CJR.B traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.19. 1,747,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,072. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$4.34 and a 12-month high of C$6.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 6.00.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.