Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.58.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1,397.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after buying an additional 4,330,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Corning by 249.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Corning by 755.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,894,000 after buying an additional 1,570,584 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Corning in the second quarter worth $60,871,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corning by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after buying an additional 1,284,868 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 149,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,887. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

