Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 160,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNR traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,510. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

