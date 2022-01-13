Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,047 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.32% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 491.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90,744 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 77,404 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

CORT stock opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

