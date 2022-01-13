Contrasting SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) & Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) and Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get SurgePays alerts:

0.1% of Naspers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Naspers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SurgePays and Naspers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $54.41 million 0.62 -$10.72 million N/A N/A Naspers $5.93 billion 12.72 $5.30 billion N/A N/A

Naspers has higher revenue and earnings than SurgePays.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SurgePays and Naspers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 0 0 0 N/A Naspers 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and Naspers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -19.55% N/A -117.33% Naspers N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Naspers beats SurgePays on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

About Naspers

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.