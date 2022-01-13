Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.12% of Construction Partners worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,322,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,598,000 after purchasing an additional 62,710 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,286,000 after acquiring an additional 361,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 6,682.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 17.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 275,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at $40,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.49. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROAD. Bank of America raised shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

