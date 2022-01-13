Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 714.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,702,889 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $409,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,360,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,076,000 after acquiring an additional 112,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,892,000 after purchasing an additional 51,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,446,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,435,000 after purchasing an additional 195,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Truist cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.70.

Shares of STZ opened at $248.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,013.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

