Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.80 Million

Brokerages expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to announce sales of $15.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $65.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $66.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $75.30 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $76.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,071,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 371,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 89,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 278,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 43,260 shares during the period. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

