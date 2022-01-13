Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) vs. Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Financial Survey

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Conformis and Cadre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conformis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cadre 0 1 5 0 2.83

Conformis presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 190.19%. Cadre has a consensus price target of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 9.97%. Given Conformis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Conformis is more favorable than Cadre.

Profitability

This table compares Conformis and Cadre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conformis 6.86% 8.19% 5.11% Cadre N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Conformis shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Conformis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Conformis and Cadre’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conformis $68.76 million 1.87 -$24.29 million ($0.03) -22.97 Cadre N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cadre has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conformis.

Summary

Conformis beats Cadre on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal. The company was founded by Philipp Lang in 2004 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

