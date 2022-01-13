Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CFMS. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

CFMS opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Conformis has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.96.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. Conformis had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conformis will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $59,943.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 13,615.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,080,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028,998 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 169.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 10.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,191,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 784,004 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 75.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,593,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 685,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 416.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 647,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 522,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

