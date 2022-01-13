Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of BBCP traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,895. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $501.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.