Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Lowers Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,285,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,916,000 after purchasing an additional 48,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,556,000 after purchasing an additional 59,718 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,670,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 114.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,155,000 after purchasing an additional 707,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,123,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,894,000 after purchasing an additional 47,285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK opened at $81.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.33 and a 200 day moving average of $82.53. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

