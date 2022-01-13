Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $645,000 Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 121.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 489,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,173,000 after purchasing an additional 268,505 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,738,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 105.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYGH opened at $88.04 on Thursday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $88.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day moving average is $87.61.

