Conceal Trading 1.3% Higher This Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $4,449.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,230.80 or 1.00070931 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00091272 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.45 or 0.00322793 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.56 or 0.00445731 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00015304 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00137330 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008182 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006577 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007808 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,318,020 coins and its circulating supply is 11,699,250 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

