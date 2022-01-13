Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.04 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will post $70.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.41 million to $71.50 million. Computer Programs and Systems reported sales of $66.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year sales of $276.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.03 million to $278.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $296.33 million, with estimates ranging from $292.81 million to $299.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

NASDAQ CPSI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 58,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,514. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $425.52 million, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $37.62.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $363,527.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $29,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,818 shares of company stock valued at $530,003 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter worth $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

