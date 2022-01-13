Comparing Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) & Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) and Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hawaiian and Sun Country Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian 2 4 1 0 1.86 Sun Country Airlines 0 1 6 0 2.86

Hawaiian presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.07%. Sun Country Airlines has a consensus target price of $42.14, indicating a potential upside of 51.70%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than Hawaiian.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hawaiian and Sun Country Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian $844.81 million 1.17 -$510.93 million ($4.57) -4.24 Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 3.98 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

Sun Country Airlines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hawaiian.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian and Sun Country Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian -17.16% -79.33% -10.16% Sun Country Airlines 12.54% 1.35% 0.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Hawaiian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Sun Country Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Hawaiian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats Hawaiian on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

