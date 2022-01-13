Comparing Aldel Financial (NYSE:ADF) and Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

Aldel Financial (NYSE:ADF) and Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aldel Financial and Brown & Brown’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldel Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brown & Brown $2.61 billion 7.50 $480.48 million $2.05 33.87

Brown & Brown has higher revenue and earnings than Aldel Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Aldel Financial and Brown & Brown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldel Financial N/A N/A N/A Brown & Brown 19.72% 15.19% 6.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Aldel Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Brown & Brown shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Brown & Brown shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aldel Financial and Brown & Brown, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldel Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Brown & Brown 0 5 4 0 2.44

Brown & Brown has a consensus target price of $64.78, indicating a potential downside of 6.70%. Given Brown & Brown’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brown & Brown is more favorable than Aldel Financial.

Summary

Brown & Brown beats Aldel Financial on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aldel Financial

Aldel Financial Inc. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc. is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail Segment receives fees in lieu of commissions. The National Programs segment acts as a managing general agent and provides professional liability and related package products for certain professionals, a range of insurance products for individuals, flood coverage, and targeted products and services designated for specific industries, trade groups, governmental entities and market niches. The Wholesale Brokerage segment markets and sells excess and surplus commercial and personal lines insurance, primarily through independent agents and brokers, as well as company’s retail agents. The Services segment provides insurance-related services, including third-party claims administration and comprehensive medical utilization management services in both the workers’ compensation and all-lines liability arenas, as well as medicare Set-aside services, social securi

