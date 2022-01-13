Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 25,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 746,147 shares.The stock last traded at $3.58 and had previously closed at $3.69.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $966.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile (NYSE:CBD)
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
