Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 25,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 746,147 shares.The stock last traded at $3.58 and had previously closed at $3.69.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $966.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 448.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 577,271 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 391,295 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1,003.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 321,271 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 943.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 281,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 254,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

