Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €142.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($161.36) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($162.50) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €151.75 ($172.44).

Shares of ML stock opened at €153.45 ($174.38) on Monday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of €106.95 ($121.53) and a fifty-two week high of €130.85 ($148.69). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €140.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €137.59.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

