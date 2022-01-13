Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter valued at $286,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 65.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 29,841 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 32.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 35.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 26,783 shares during the last quarter. 18.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLM stock opened at $14.57 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

