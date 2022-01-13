Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 237 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 300.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

ESE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $86.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.75. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.08. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment design and manufacture specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines; products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to U.S.

