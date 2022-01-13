Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $481,000 Holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.17% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE MFM opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $7.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.