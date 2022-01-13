Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $440,000 Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $92,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $121,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac bought 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRPT. Guggenheim raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

Shares of SRPT opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $103.34.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. The business had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

