Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,076 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 786.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $14.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $52,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.