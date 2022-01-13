Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.56% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 33,073 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AADR opened at $64.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day moving average is $65.28. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $69.36.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

