Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the December 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.82) to €6.50 ($7.39) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,566 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Commerzbank stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,271. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $8.96.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

