Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.95, but opened at $38.06. Commercial Metals shares last traded at $36.74, with a volume of 7,862 shares changing hands.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.
In other news, Director Gary E. Mccullough purchased 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $98,404.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,983.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,237. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.52%.
Commercial Metals Company Profile (NYSE:CMC)
Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.
Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.