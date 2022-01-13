Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.95, but opened at $38.06. Commercial Metals shares last traded at $36.74, with a volume of 7,862 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, Director Gary E. Mccullough purchased 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $98,404.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,983.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,237. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Commercial Metals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Commercial Metals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

