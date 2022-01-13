Commerce Bank Sells 1,418 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Waters by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $343.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $258.91 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.82 and a 200-day moving average of $369.09.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The company had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

