Commerce Bank Purchases 1,369 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Commerce Bank increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Aptiv by 102.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,494 shares of company stock worth $1,875,608. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.47.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $159.79 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.49. The company has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

