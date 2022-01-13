Commerce Bank Has $1.62 Million Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 54.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 248,864 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Continental Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Continental Resources by 88.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 120,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Continental Resources by 24.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 81,416 shares in the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold Hamm acquired 117,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012. Company insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

CLR opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.10. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

