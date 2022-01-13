Commerce Bank Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $1,731,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $218,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 6.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $358.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 121.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.44 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $432.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYC. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $565.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.07.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

