Commerce Bank Grows Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,095.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 271,830 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 25,671.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 165,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,415,000 after acquiring an additional 164,351 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $16,337,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,408,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,197,000 after acquiring an additional 137,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $84.56 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.77 and its 200 day moving average is $113.81.

