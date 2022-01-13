Commerce Bank Acquires 916 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Commerce Bank increased its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 147,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,552,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,014,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFG stock opened at $136.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.21 and a 52-week high of $146.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

