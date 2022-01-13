Commerce Bank Acquires 1,679 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 150.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,436,000 after buying an additional 2,066,782 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter worth approximately $179,663,000. Amundi bought a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter worth approximately $157,427,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $71,804,000. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $92.54 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.51.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

