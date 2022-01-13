Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Commerce Bancshares worth $9,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 40,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $859,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 175,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $67.97.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $72.97 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $79.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.57.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

