Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,771 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.05. 455,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,968,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

