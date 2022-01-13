Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Coherus BioSciences posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 608.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.92. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.10.

In related news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $58,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 814,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,272 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $7,864,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 100.9% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 504,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 253,578 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 157.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 85.2% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

